BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Football podcast have been voting for their Magpies goal of season.

Former Newcastle defender John Anderson hailed Alexander Isak's incredible mazy run assist at Everton as the reason for Jacob Murphy winning his vote for the goal of season -in the 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Football podcast, Anderson said: "I would go for the Murphy goal.

"As Isak turned Everton inside out, they never laid on a glove on him. Nobody even tried to kick him, which was embarrassing.

"He turned them all and the run that he went on – they allowed him to get all the way across the byline as well.

"I love watching him run with the ball. He has just got great feet and great ability and Murphy was never going to miss from a yard out."

Listen to the full episode - and see if you agree - on BBC Sounds