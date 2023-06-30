'I don't want to just survive' - MacLean

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Steven MacLean doesn’t want to be a manager that is "trying to scrape along and just survive" in the Scottish Premiership.

MacLean was appointed St Johnstone boss on a permanent basis at the end of May after a successful interim spell at the helm, and guided the Perth side to a ninth-placed finish.

“First and foremost you need to stay in the league," he says. "But I want to be ambitious. I'm not going to sit here as well and say I'm going to be top three, but we want to do well.

"We want to win every game, and we want to go and play at a level that excites fans and play on the front foot.

"My last six games of the season my target was to win every game that we play, it will be no different this year. Every week we'll go and try and win the game. We will finish where we deserve to finish."

St Johnstone will kick off the new league campaign at home to Hearts, and MacLean believes it is a positive way to start the campaign.

"It's a good fixture for us," he said. "A home game - the fans will be happy with that and so are we. It will be a tough game but it's one we have got to look forward to."