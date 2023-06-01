Arsenal have offered to triple William Saliba's wages in a new contract worth £120,000 a week, but fear losing the 22-year-old France centre-back to Paris St-Germain. (Sun, external)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, although the Old Trafford club are yet to agree a transfer for the 24-year-old England international who is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

