McGregor played 'big part' in Rodgers return

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic captain Callum McGregor was "a big part" of his decision to return to the club as manager.

The new Celtic boss, who was reappointed on Monday, revealed he had a lengthy lunch with McGregor in Mallorca, where the midfielder provided Rodgers with "great feedback" about the squad.

Rodgers said McGregor also played a "pivotal" role in his trophy-laden first spell, and he expects the captain to have the same influence second time around.

"He’s an absolutely brilliant player on the pitch," he told Celtic TV.

"His brain and his view of the game is up there with the very, very best I’ve worked with.

"He’s robust, he plays so many games, and he’s the ultimate professional.