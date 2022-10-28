Davies determined to quell fans' unrest

Ben Davies understands Rangers fans' recent frustrations, but believes his side can bounce back against Aberdeen.

Boos rang round Ibrox following the 1-0 League Cup quarter-final win over Dundee and the Premiership draw against Livingston last weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side go into the game on the back of a 3-0 Champions League defeat at Napoli in midweek which made it five straight Group A defeats and added further pressure.

"We don't think the performances have been good enough lately”, said centre-back Davies. “But we have the chance tomorrow to put it right and get back on the winning trail.

"It's a big game off the back of recent results and in particular, last Saturday.

"But the fixtures come thick and fast, it's a good chance to get back out there and turn things around.

"We know it will be a tough test but I think that will help us with our performance. We will take it to them and we know things need to be better.”