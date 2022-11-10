Should Man Utd get rid of Ronaldo and sign Mitrovic in January?

Fulham: D﻿an Crawford, Hammy End, external

During the summer, pundit after pundit panned Aleksandar Mitrovic's Premier League credentials. Since the Serb has warmed up for the World Cup with nine goals in 12 games, the talking heads have changed their tune.

The Hammersmith End regularly sings that "Mitro's on fire" and the Fulham faithful relish our relationship with the team's talisman.

Mitrovic would be a shrewd signing for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but Fulham won't be tempted to let their leading man leave Craven Cottage.

Our number nine is at home by the Thames and he's far more than just a target man - as the top flight is discovering.

The Whites won't contemplate losing their sharpest striker since Louis Saha to anyone. He's too pivotal to Marco Silva's plans.

Manchester United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external

Should Manchester United get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo in January? Yes, unequivocally - from both the club and Ronaldo's perspective.

He tried to force his exit in the summer, but couldn't find a club, stayed and has had a hugely indifferent season. United are a better, more cohesive team without him and manager Erik ten Hag would love to replace him in January.

However, Mitrovic won't be part of that conversation.

What United lack desperately when Ronaldo plays is movement. Mitrovic is proving himself to be capable in the Premier League, but he's far from the profile of striker Ten Hag needs.

The bigger question, of course, is who will pay Ronaldo's wages? That stopped his summer exit - will it happen again in January?

