W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at St James' Park.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Patrick: Almiron for Player of the Month, Almiron for Goal of the Month and Eddie Howe for Manager of the Month.

Robin: Excellent performance by the whole team. No goals conceded again and scored four. Could have been another three too. Almiron's goal was the highlight and Wilson was unlucky not to get a hat-trick. Great to see the smiles, especially the great coaching team.

Kirk: Newcastle are the form team in the Premier League at the moment. An attacking style of football that goes for the jugular against whoever they face and a defence of steel. Eddie Howe has the team singing the sweetest of tunes at the moment.

Matt: What more can I say? This team just continues to amaze me every week. I can’t really believe what I’m witnessing. The job Eddie Howe and his team has done to get this team working so well together is incredible. Surely Wilson has to be on the plane to Qatar with Pope and Trippier - and I think Dan Burn should be too. Such a robust defender.