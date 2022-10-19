Celtic beat Hibs 2-1 in last season's final to lift the League Cup for a 20th time.

Motherwell last reached the quarter-finals in 2018, losing to Hearts, and last progressed to the semi-finals in 2017, when they went on to lose to Celtic in the final - their latest meeting in the competition.

Celtic have won 13 games in a row against Motherwell since a 1-1 Premiership draw at Fir Park in December 2018 and are 25 unbeaten against Well since a 2-1 reverse in Glasgow in December 2015.