Motherwell v Celtic: Pick of the stats
Celtic beat Hibs 2-1 in last season's final to lift the League Cup for a 20th time.
Motherwell last reached the quarter-finals in 2018, losing to Hearts, and last progressed to the semi-finals in 2017, when they went on to lose to Celtic in the final - their latest meeting in the competition.
Celtic have won 13 games in a row against Motherwell since a 1-1 Premiership draw at Fir Park in December 2018 and are 25 unbeaten against Well since a 2-1 reverse in Glasgow in December 2015.
Motherwell are without a win in 15 games against Celtic at Fir Park, losing 12 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership win in April 2013.