Rangers are "like a Championship team that's been promoted to the Premier League" when it comes to competing in the Champions League.

So says former Ibrox defender Maurice Ross after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool - a result that leaves Giovanni van Brockhorst's side without a point in their opening three Group A games.

Ross thought the Rangers manager's suggestion that the "gap" between the sides was obvious to see at Anfield was "a fair assessment".

"He is clearly a clever man," the Cowdenbeath manager told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland. "He never tries to pull the wool over anyone's eyes and, if you look at the three games that you've witnessed, Rangers have been second best on every occasion.

"For Gio to come out and say otherwise I think would be foolish, because the Rangers fans and the football fraternity are not stupid."

Ross does not think more would have been expected of Rangers, who had goalkeeper Allan McGregor to thank for avoiding a heavier defeat, given they reached last season's Europa League final.

"To be fair, there are teams in the Premier League with budgets that dwarf Rangers' and go to Anfield and need their goalies to have a great day and sit in a low block," he added.

"Rangers going into the Champions League, even off the back of a great Europa League run, the gulf between these two competitions is massive."