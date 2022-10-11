'One point in the right direction'
1 point in the right direction. City Ground you were special this evening! 🔴⚪️— Harry Toffolo (@Harry_Toffolo) October 10, 2022
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a point at home to Aston Villa.
Steve Cooper's side were pegged back after taking the lead and have won just one of the five Premier League games in which they’ve opened the scoring this season (D2 L2).
Only Leicester (14) have dropped more points from winning positions than Forest (10) in the competition so far this term.
Ashley Young levelled for Villa with a thumping strike from 25 yards. It means Forest have conceded more goals from outside the box (10) than any other side in the Premier League this season and have become the first side in the competition’s history to concede a goal from outside the box in seven successive matches.