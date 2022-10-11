N﻿ottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a point at home to Aston Villa.

S﻿teve Cooper's side were pegged back after taking the lead and have won just one of the five Premier League games in which they’ve opened the scoring this season (D2 L2).

Only Leicester (14) have dropped more points from winning positions than Forest (10) in the competition so far this term.

A﻿shley Young levelled for Villa with a thumping strike from 25 yards. It means Forest have conceded more goals from outside the box (10) than any other side in the Premier League this season and have become the first side in the competition’s history to concede a goal from outside the box in seven successive matches.