The latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast is available to download now.

The team discuss Cristian Stellini being sacked at Tottenham and the news Chelsea are in advanced talks to bring in Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

Are Arsenal struggling with the weight of pressure with Manchester City looking unstoppable going into Wednesday's huge clash at the top.

What's behind West Ham finally taking some European form into the Premier League at the right time of the season?

And the panel also looks ahead to the midweek fixtures involving the capital's sides, including Aston Villa v Fulham, Wolves v Crystal Palace and Chelsea v Brentford.

Listen to the episode on BBC Sounds