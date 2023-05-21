40 years since Fergie's famous cup final rantThis video can not be playedTo play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.Media caption, Sir Alex Ferguson slams his Aberdeen team's performance after the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers on this day in 1983, which swiftly followed their European Cup Winners' Cup triumph in Gothenburg.And, in previously unseen footage, Ferguson tells the BBC two years later his rant came in the heat of the moment and that he apologised to his players the next day.Published4 minutes agoRelated TopicsAberdeen