Ryan Mason still feels like he can "make an impact" in his remaining games in charge of Tottenham and is "really not thinking" about his future.

The first team coach took charge for the remaining games of the season following the sacking of interim head coach Cristian Stellini after Antonio Conte was dismissed in March.

The 31-year-old has not had the impact he would have hoped for, winning just one of his four matches in charge and looks unlikely to be appointed permanently.

"I've said that I feel ready to help this club in this moment, and I absolutely do. I trust my team and the people at the club," Mason said in his pre-match news conference.

"Of course those decisions are club decisions but I remain confident in who I am and who my coaching team are as people. I feel I have a good connection with this club and the players and we can make an impact in a short space of time.

"Going forward those things in the future are not really on my mind. We are trying to create something right now and we're doing OK at that. But of course it's important we get results on the football pitch.

"I'm really not thinking about next season. If my attention goes to six or seven weeks' time, I'd be very stupid to take my eye off the ball now."