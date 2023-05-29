We asked for your thoughts on Aston Villa's season after a key win secured European football.

Rob: Performance in 2023 only bettered by Man City. Aston Villa are now looking forward after 13 years of looking back.

Roderick: Wow! What an atmosphere at Villa Park on Sunday. It was fitting that the loudest cheers were reserved for Unai Emery, who has done an amazing transformation in such a short time. At one point I felt that Europe might be a step too far too soon. I don’t think that now. Villa have a young squad with a very talented midfield. I’m optimistic for 23-24.

Craig: There's almost a perfect storm about to happen over Villa Park - fantastic owners, a world class manager and with a few additions, a decent squad. Who knows what the future holds but we better enjoy it because it doesn't come round very often.

Chris: I never had any doubt about this result. People forget this team has been together for several seasons with international players in the fold. We have forgotten the shadow of our albatross Jack Grealish. New signings coming into the club, a great manager, Villa Park rocking. This is our time. This is where we belong. This is our future.