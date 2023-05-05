Pep Guardiola insists he is fully focused on Manchester City's game against Leeds this weekend, despite their looming Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

City travel to the Bernabeu for the first leg on Tuesday but first have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League against Leeds United.

The City boss is hopeful Kevin de Bruyne will be available after missing wins over Fulham and West Ham following a knock he picked up against Arsenal.

"He trained yesterday and trained good. Today, we train and then we will decide after training," Guardiola said.

"Losing or missing just one week or 10 days at this stage of the season is not a problem. The same happened with Nathan (Ake). If he's fit, he can play."

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Real in the semi-finals last season, Guardiola would be forgiven for keeping one eye on the tie.

However, he was bullish in his response to whether it was a distraction.

"No, it's a lot of games," he said. "The Premier League is so nice. We want to go four points above Arsenal and all focus is on tomorrow."