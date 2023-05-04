'I'm very grateful for this opportunity'

Brian McDermott says he is "very grateful" to land the role of Hibs director of football and is relishing the task ahead.

“I’m delighted to join such a great, community-orientated club like Hibernian," he said.

“I scouted Hibs games many times in the past and have always been taken by the fantastic atmosphere at Easter Road.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. Having met the chairman, the board of directors, executives, Lee Johnson, all the staff, and understanding more around the culture of the football club and the objectives, I’m really excited about the challenge.”