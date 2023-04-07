'Massive games' the norm for MacDonald at Pittodrie

Defender Angus MacDonald is lapping up the crucial games as Aberdeen's pursuit of third place gathers momentum.

The Dons sit fourth, just a point behind Hearts, and are eyeing a sixth win in seven when struggling Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

MacDonald, who joined on transfer deadline day after leaving Swindon, said: “I don't think there has been a game that isn’t massive for us since I arrived.

“Three points is always important for where we need to get to so it is another massive game [which will] be a step in the right direction for us.

“There is a massive togetherness that I’ve seen since coming through the doors and we definitely work hard on the training pitch.

"It can't go any better for me personally, I have really enjoyed the last couple of months, the fans have been fantastic and the results have been great.

“The job is not done yet, we know where we want to finish and all eyes are on the game tomorrow to try and get the three points.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves too much we have to take it game by game, hopefully we do our job and that’s all that matters.”