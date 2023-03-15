Kyogo & Hatate snubbed again by Japan

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has cited the standard of the Scottish Premiership as a factor in his decision to again omit Celtic’s Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi from his squad.

The in-form duo missed out on last year’s World Cup and have been overlooked for this month’s home friendlies against Colombia and Uruguay, although forward Daizen Maeda retains his place in the 26-man squad that shows 10 changes.

Hatate, who won his first three caps last year, has eight goals and nine assists for Ange Postecoglou's side this season. Furuhashi, Celtic's top scorer with 26 goals this term, has played 12 games for Japan since his move to Scotland in summer 2021.

Quoted by Japan Times journalist Dan Orlowitz on Twitter, Moriyasu said in a media conference: "I've watched all of Celtic's games and seen what they've accomplished and their presence in the team.

"But there's no bar to clear to be called up, it's a comprehensive decision. We think about the level of the league and various other factors when making the decision.

"For this squad we focused on the squad from Qatar as well as some new players. There will be other call-ups. As I said, we're trying to build the strongest team possible ahead of 2026. In order to do that we're taking a wide view of how to build the team.

"As I think we all agree, (Hatate and Furuhashi) would absolutely be able to contribute to the team, but this time I wanted to try out some different players and that's why they weren't selected."