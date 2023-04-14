Cornelius praises Kettlewell & puts future on hold to focus on run-in

Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius has described the turnaround of fortunes at Fir Park under Stuart Kettlewell as "remarkable".

And the 22-year-old says his regular starts under the new manager could be key in deciding his future.

Cornelius, whose deal expires at the end of the season, said: "We have had a few chats and there are a few things going on in the background but we both agreed we just want to focus on the games ahead and not get distracted.

"Definitely, it [regular football] is food for thought. I came from a position where I haven't played as a regular since the start of the season but since the manager came in I have started in all of them.

"The change is remarkable since the manager has come in. Results were not good enough before he did but he's managed to get us all together again and results have started to take care of themselves, with a few better performances.

"Since he has came in he's lifted spirits, took a few boys under his wing, picked us up when we were down which has really helped, and you can see that on the pitch."

The Fir Park side, four points adrift of current sixth-place occupants Hibernian, welcome Dundee United on Saturday in their penultimate game before the split.

"In an ideal world, we would finish top six," added Cornelius. "All we can do is get the results we need and the rest will take care of itself but even to be talking about top six from where the position we were in is quite the change."