Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Striker has been a real problem position for Palace this season and that is one of the reasons why Patrick Vieira lost his job. There is no doubt that Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard are playing for their futures at the club, but it is the former Celtic man that gets the nod.

He was publicly criticised by Vieira without it having the desired effect but he does have a fresh start under Roy Hodgson. It will be interesting to see if he is selected as the lone striker under the interim boss.

His Palace career started so brightly, but faded quickly. Perhaps an arm around the shoulder by Hodgson and Ray Lewington may have the desired effect.

