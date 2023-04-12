'Whether Chelsea job is the biggest attraction this summer we will have to see'

The Athletic's Chelsea reporter Liam Twomey believes the permanent job at Stamford Bridge "is still a big attraction", but said potential vacancies at other clubs such as Real Madrid could lure some of the big managers out of work.

Chris Sutton finds Graham Potter's departure and Frank Lampard's appointment until the end of the season "strange" and said the situation "leaves the club with great uncertainty".

