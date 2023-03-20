Journalist Luke Edwards says Brighton's impressive season gives hope to teams lower down the football pyramid that you can be a success if run properly.

The Seagulls are seventh in the Premier League and can now look forward to a trip to Wembley and a first FA Cup semi-final since 2019.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We need stories like Brighton because if you are a Blackpool supporter and they are the first club that popped into my head, there is hope that you can go on to achieve what they are doing.

"They go up into the Premier League, they are well run, they have good people in key positions. We need that in the English football system because it can’t just be about Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

"Brighton are having a wonderful period and I hope they are loving every single moment of it."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker added: "I always give Brighton credit because of how they run the club. The players, the scouting, everything about that club is done so well and you have to give credit when credit is due.

"I remember when they were in the lower leagues, when they nearly went out of the Football League.

"To be consistent with how they have been with the talent, the scouting, the players they are bringing in, the high quality footballers, the education, it really is good. You just hope it can go on for a long period of time."

Did you know? Brighton have already surpassed 50 goals under Roberto De Zerbi (51), with the win over Grimsby being the 25th of his time in charge of the Seagulls.

