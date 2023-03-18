Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to Match of the Day: "We did a lot well and we are disappointed with the goals we conceded tonight. We thought we played well enough to get the three points but ultimately if you don't defend well, you don't get the result.

"We lost duels in the box and when you lose the duels, there is danger. Credit to Everton, they are good at that but we have to do better. It's disappointing. There were a lot of good things about the performance but we have just taken one point.

"We were attacking and then they broke through. we had to defend the set pieces and not allow ourselves to be open in big spaces but we did that.

"Joao Felix was lively throughout, Kai [Havertz] and Christian Pulisic were good, good width from Ben [Chilwell] and Reece [James]. Enzo and Kovacic in midfield drove the game as well.

"Really disappointed because we wanted to win.

"[Wesley] Fofana was fantastic, defended well, drove the game but he had to come off with fatigue with his hamstring. He took responsibility. Lots of positives from the performance as a team and individually but there is a sour feeling when you don't get the three points.

"Kante is there on the bench and he is ready. It was a difficult one to come into for his first game, he has been away for so long but he's ready."