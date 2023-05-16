N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

What a week to be a Manchester City fan! So much to look back on and to celebrate - and so much to look forward to.

A week in which a Manchester City player, in his first season with the club, was awarded Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year - the third City player to win the award in the past five seasons.

This past week we also celebrated the 11th anniversary of that great Sergio Aguero moment and 20 years since City played their last game at Maine Road - though typical City lost 1-0 to Southampton that day. It was also City legend Yaya Toure's 40th birthday at the weekend - I do hope he got a cake!

At the weekend, City racked up yet another Premier League win to go four points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand.

The victory at Everton was influenced by Ilkay Gundogan, who scored two and made one. He was Pep Guardiola's first signing and has proved to be an outstanding player, a fantastic asset and a great ambassador for the club. I do hope a deal can be struck that will keep him at the club for a couple more years.

At the end of this week, things could get even better. We could have earned a place in the Champions League final and, if results go our way, we could also have lifted yet another Premier League title - making it three titles in a row and four titles in five seasons. Let's hope that's the case and it's not a case of typical City.