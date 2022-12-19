On this day in United history...

Dundee United snatched a point from the jaws of defeat on this day in 2020, as Luke Bolton's late goal earned United a 1-1 draw.

Hibs went in front through Kyle Magennis, and had several clear-cut chances to extend their lead, but were repeatedly denied by an inspired Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.

Then, with time running out, Bolton ran onto Marc McNulty's cross at the back post to equalise and prevent Hibs going second in the Scottish Premiership.