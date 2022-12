Transfer news: Arsenal in talks over Mudryk deal

Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City's future transfer plans involve trying to sign Bukayo Saka. (90min), external

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who has been offered to Premier League clubs including Arsenal, wants to play for Paris St-Germain (Gianluca di Marzio via Soccernews), external

