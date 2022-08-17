Alistair Magowan and Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporters

Everton and Besiktas are in talks about a potential loan move for attacking midfielder Dele Alli.

It is not certain that a loan move to Turkey will happen. But if it did, it would represent a blow to the England international, who joined Everton in attempt to kick-start his career.

Meanwhile, it is understood Everton are edging closer to concluding the signing of Paris St-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Gueye, 32, left Everton to join PSG in 2019 for about £30m. The two clubs have been in talks about a return to Goodison Park for the Senegalese international since last month.