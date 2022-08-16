Brentford have confirmed Tariqe Fosu has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The winger, 26, joined the Bees from Oxford United in January 2020 and helped Thomas Frank's side win promotion to the Premier League.

Injuries meant Fosu only made three appearances last season, with his top-flight debut coming against Leicester City in March.

Director of football Phil Giles said: "Tariqe made a big contribution during our promotion season but hasn't played enough during the past 12 months.

"Therefore, a loan to Stoke is the perfect solution to get him back playing regular minutes at a level where we know he can excel."