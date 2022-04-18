'Hopefully Westwood comes back stronger'

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole says Ashley Westwood's injury brought back memories of his playing days and seeing his team-mates suffer.

Burnley midfielder Westwood was taken off on a stretcher with a serious ankle injury in the first half at London Stadium on Sunday, with play stopped for eight minutes as he received treatment on the pitch.

Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "We all do something that we love and when we see horrific injuries like that it just shows you how delicate your career is.

"Hopefully he can bounce back from this and make sure he comes back stronger.

Aston Villa defender and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie added: "There is a player who feels at fault. There was no malice but with that sort of injury to someone on the other team, you can’t help but feel horrible.

"Then there will be other players on the pitch who have had bad injuries and there is that immediate, gut-wrenching feeling of being able to relate to that.

"The impact is heavy on almost everybody and it hits people in different ways. He will have the best medical care and hopefully he has a really good return to play and I’m sure we will see him back."

Hear more reaction to Burnley's draw with West Ham from 18'55 on BBC Sounds