Grealish 'can't speak highly enough' of captain Zinchenko

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Last night at Peterborough there were more emotional scenes surrounding the thoughts and feelings for Ukraine.

Pre-match, Manchester City club captain Fernandinho handed over the armband to Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko. A sign of solidarity and support.

Jack Grealish scored the Blues' second, but when asked about the unity from City to their team-mate, he said: "I can’t speak highly enough of him."

Zinchenko is a popular figure in the Manchester City changing room.

"He’s a brilliant person to have in and around the training ground," Grealish added. "Always laughing, joking, chirping and he’s a brilliant player as well.

"As you can understand, the last week has been difficult for him. He has family back in Ukraine. We’ve tried to be there for him.

"Fair play to him, because he’s come in and trained everyday. It was a lovely gesture from Fernandinho. He didn’t let anyone down."