Tuesday talking point: Win over Brighton has eased disgruntlement

David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Before the Brighton game at the weekend, Aston Villa supporters would have been forgiven for giving the League table a nervous once over to double check on the relegation picture.

After Villa’s single win in their past seven league games, Burnley’s sudden resurgence certainly had added a bit of anxiety to the season’s prospects.

The win over Brighton, though, swiftly eased both nerves and recent disgruntlement with the team. The victory saw a defence tighten with the return of Ezri Konsa, and a recalibrated attack take care of business in a more efficient manner than in recent weeks.

If Villa continue their improvement and cut out the unforced errors, they won’t have to worry about worst-case scenarios and should gain a comfortable mid-table position.

Ultimately, the rest of the season should act like a sandbox for Steven Gerrard to work out both his best formation and the players he can rely on.