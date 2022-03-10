Leeds v Aston Villa - confirmed team news

It's a big night for Jesse Marsch, who takes charge of his first home game as Leeds boss since replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch, tasked with ensuring Leeds avoid a sixth successive defeat, makes just one change with Adam Forshaw recalled to midfield in place of Mateusz Klich.

Patrick Bamford will make an appearance from the bench, according to Marsch. It will be the striker's first since December.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Llorente, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.