O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal fans have been seeing a different Granit Xhaka for some time now, but this game will have been one where he opened the eyes of many neutrals. Reborn in a more advanced role, Granit is an essential experienced cog in this Arsenal side that is flooded with young talent.

He plays with authority, combining excellent reading of the game with physical strength, stamina and now guile. His beautiful assist for Gabriel Jesus was his third of the season and Arsenal will hope that his form and durability continues in the packed run to the World Cup.

Ball retention in the final third is crucial for Arteta’s style of play to work and Xhaka is ideal for this. He had an 89% pass accuracy against Brentford, while creating the most chances on the pitch (3).

So much of this improved Arsenal has come from new signings, but Mikel Arteta must be credited for his ability to turn around the difficult Xhaka situation he inherited, from being stripped of the captaincy and out of the side to leading the team again and being one of the best and most consistent midfielders in the Premier League.