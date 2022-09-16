E﻿ddie Howe says Loris Karius has a point to prove and Newcastle want to help him return to his top level.

T﻿he Magpies signed the former Liverpool goalkeeperback-up keeper Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury.

S﻿peaking before Saturday's game against Bournemouth, Howe said: "The injury to Darlow is really strange how he picked it up.

"He was just in goalkeeper training and normal shot action and just twisted his ankle. With that news and our 25-man squad still being open at that stage, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could complement the goalkeepers we have.

"Loris was the outstanding candidate when we looked at the goalkeepers available which was quite a small pool. He’s at a really good age, he’s had some incredible experiences in his career and he’s come in and trained very well."

On whether Karius can push Pope and compete for the number one spot, Howe said: "You don’t want to bring someone in who doesn’t want to play and who can’t play. He can do both. He’s pushing. He has come in and he’s trained very well. He has improved with every session we’ve had and he has been really good with the team.

"I haven’t really gone into any depth on his career with him yet. He’s only been here a minimal time. Every player that comes in has a point to prove. We certainly want to help him get to the best levels that he is capable of. From what I have seen in training I’ve been very impressed by him, not just his performances but his conduct and how he has carried himself."