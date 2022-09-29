L﻿iverpool: Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

While Graham Potter had Brighton's midfield running like a well-oiled machine, you'd do well to argue the individual talent is better than what Liverpool have.

The Seagulls have managed to find success with players on the cusp of becoming stars, while the Reds boast a wealth of players who have already proven themselves at the highest level of the game.

I've no doubt that a few of Brighton's midfield players will continue on an upward trajectory, but it's players like Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara they will be aspiring to match in terms of ability, and players like James Milner and Jordan Henderson that they'll want to be mentioned alongside when it comes to longevity and impact.

I do like the look of that Adam Lallana, though. Somebody should take a chance on him.

B﻿righton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Brighton's midfield is better than Liverpool's. We only have to look at the results in recent seasons and Jurgen Klopp has never underestimated Brighton.

Now we have a new manager but I think the play will be similar to what Graham Potter delivered. Our midfield has become stronger, more confident and packs punch in all areas.

Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Jeremy Sarmiento, Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo and recently Billy Gilmour - all of them look dominating and some have been able to play internationally, not bad for a south coast team.

Our midfielders are the most dominant players on the pitch, and have the ability to swap sides and confuse the opposition. Away to Liverpool will be a great test for our new manager and his style of play.

C﻿heck out the full piece here