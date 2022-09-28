A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It feels like Project Restart again after a month without football at Elland Road. By the World Cup in mid-November, Leeds United's priority is to have regained the momentum of the first three league games, where they earned seven of their eight points so far - they still have five more than at this stage in 2021-22.

The Whites are among six sides with a game in hand on the rest of the division. In 11th and unbeaten at home, the visit of struggling Aston Villa on Sunday is a definite chance to consolidate in mid-table.

Another seven fixtures, including a League Cup tie at Wolvesa competition United are taking seriously - make for an intense six weeks.

The return of R﻿odrigo, who has four goals already, from shoulder surgery could be crucial; the urgency for Patrick Bamford to rediscover match fitness and goalscoring touch equally so.

Luis Sinisterra's match-winning qualities are key. It is imperative the form attacking player returns from Colombia duty fit and ready to add to his tally of three goals.

The defence will have preoccupied head coach Jesse Marsch's thoughts. The full-back positions have been an issue in the absence of the injured Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling.

The latter showed in his return in the 5-2 defeat at Brentford that he will be hard to shift as first choice, even if Rasmus Kristensen is fit again. Goals have not been too hard to come by, but the memory of a central defensive horror show in London will haunt those who witnessed it.

However, with Liam Cooper (calf) having more recovery time, Italy's Wilfried Gnonto along with England youth internationals Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins all impressing, there are plenty waiting in the wings.