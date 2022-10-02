Greg Taylor reckons Celtic have what it takes to qualify from their Champions League group, but the Scotland left-back suggests that they will have to improve on Saturday's 2-1 win over Motherwell when they visit RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions started their Group F campaign with a home defeat by Real Madrid but will look to build on their draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

"The performances have been strong in the Champions League," Taylor told BBC Scotland. "We've not quite got the results yet, but if we keep putting in the level of performance that we have in the Champions League thus far, we hope to get the results we need."

Ange Postecoglou's side missed chances to make Saturday's game more comfortable at Celtic Park.

"It was important to get back to winning ways after the defeat to St Mirren," Taylor added. "We know we can be better performance wise and that's what we aim to do in the coming weeks.

"We know that there's work to be done. We'll rest and recover, look at the game and try to be better for Wednesday night when it comes."