Celtic B team coach Darren O'Dea has claimed Ange Postecoglou views himself as the director of football at the Scottish champions as well as manager. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists there is no rush to get midfielder Connor Barron secured on a new long-term contract, with negotiations still ongoing between the club and the Scotland Under-21 international's agent and with Celtic reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old along with Brentford and Genk. (Press & Journal), external

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has challenged the players who missed out on Friday's 2-0 win over United States to make their case for a spot in the World Cup squad, with Celtic's Daizen Maeda named up front ahead of clubmate Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Reo Hatate also left out the starting line-up. (Daily Record), external

