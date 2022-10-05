Antonio Conte has given his reaction to Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt: "The performance was good. It is not easy to play in this stadium with this atmosphere. There is a lot of noise around you but from the start we put them under a lot of pressure. We tried to be aggressive in every zone of the pitch but at the same time we didn't risk a lot.

"﻿We created chances to score but we need to be more clinical. There are situations we need to improve after this game because to win you have to score. If you are lucky in this, you get a draw.

"﻿For the big effort we made with our whole team, maybe we deserved much more from the game."