West Ham United forward Michail Antonio says the level of scrutiny at Manchester United has resulted in players and managers struggling to perform at Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast he hosts with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, Antonio said it has been the case ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired 10 years ago.

"It has been so difficult for players and managers to come in and do a job," he said. "Because of the club's history, the expectations are so high. All these quality players have come into the club but not done the job.

"Playing for that club, you are in the spotlight - especially with the fanbase probably being bigger than any other as well. Players are coming in, not doing well, and are getting destroyed.

"Once they leave, you see the quality they have. The players have to perform under scrutiny, but they are still human."

Wilson agreed and suggested the culture at the club is partly to blame.

"Managers at other clubs could maybe have half of their games where they might not be where they want to be," he said. "If a United manager goes two or three games with bad results, then their neck is on the line.

"Then with players, they always seem to be the club paying big money for the end product rather than trying to find the hidden gem - the diamond in the rough.

"Sometimes you should not be going for the names. The players will make a name for themselves if you give them a platform."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds