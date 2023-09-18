While we have celebrated the past on this page today, there is no doubt the current Newcastle side is ready to carve out its own place in Magpies history.

Indeed, legendary BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Mick Lowes says Eddie Howe has already cemented his place among the great managers.

"I would put Eddie Howe on the same podium with Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson," said Lowes. "Even in this very short period, he has established himself there."

Shola Ameobi agreed: "Eddie and his team remind me of our side with their passion and ability to unite the city. This club is built on the shoulders of people like Sir Bobby Robson and it is important we never forget those that have gone before us."

The veterans of the 2002-03 campaign are excited for the 2023-24 crop of players - and for the fans.

"The fans will love it as they experience other cities and other cultures," said former assistant boss John Carver. "A lot of people won't go on holiday now because they will keep their money to travel away to watch their team.

"That is why this club deserves to be in the position they are in now."

And the final reason why Newcastle belong in the Champions League? Their identity, argues Lowes.

"It's their black-and-white shirt," he said. "It's different! For those 11 seasons between 1994 and 2007 when Newcastle played European football, the whole of the continent was well aware of the shirt.

"It might be sentimental but that black-and-white striped shirt is different to the blue of Chelsea or the red of Liverpool and Manchester United. That is how important the Champions League is for the global exposure of Newcastle."

