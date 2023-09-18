After a 20-year exile from the Champions League, Newcastle fans need no reminding to enjoy this season while their campaign lasts.

It's a view echoed by some of the heroes from that glorious European run in the 2002-03 season.

"It is only now that I look back and think, 'Wow!'" Lomana Tresor Lua Lua told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Back then, I was young and did not really clock it.

"Everything just seemed normal, but it was not. Going to all these places [the San Siro, the Nou Camp etc] was amazing."

His young strike partner Shola Ameobi, who scored vital goals in the first group stage and came through the ranks at Newcastle agrees.

"It was one of the best moments I had as a footballer," he said. "Whenever I hear the Champions League song, my heart starts beating [faster]. I know how much it means to players and clubs and to have the opportunity to play in it at such a young age was tremendous.

"I am proud to have achieved something big at Newcastle."

Listen to a blow-by-blow account of the Champions League campaign on BBC Sounds