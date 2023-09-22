Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the impact of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou since his arrival at Tottenham as the two prepare to meet in Sunday's North London derby.

Both clubs go into the match unbeaten in the Premier League, having each won four games and drawn once so far this season.

Arteta said: "I really like him. I had players and I know players that had him and they always speak really, really highly of him. That’s not a coincidence.

"You can tell straight away he’s fitting in the right way. That’s the beauty of this league that we have top, top managers."

Sunday will be the first time Arsenal will face Tottenham since Spurs' record goalscorer Harry Kane - who also holds the record for most North London derby goals - left to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

"Obviously he's a special player, everything was going through him," Arteta added when asked about the England captain.

"He was the one that guided everything together and he did it in many different ways in many different areas of the pitch.

"Now things are a bit different. They have some specificity in some movements they make now with different players. I think it's a very different team."