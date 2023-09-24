Analysis: Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

If there were any concerns about how might Newcastle cope after their exertions in the San Siro, there needn't have been.

There will be far tighter turnarounds than Tuesday to Sunday and much tougher tests to come but Eddie Howe's side almost looked determined to prove that they were still full of energy at Bramall Lane.

They overcame a couple of nervy moments early on to not so much sweep Sheffield United as power straight through them.

Anthony Gordon, on as an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes, was the driving force in an electric display, particularly first half.

That's where the difference was made. By the start of the second, Newcastle were able to do pretty much as they pleased.

But even as they swanned through the Blades' defence, the desire and energy off the ball was relentless.

Maintaining that as the season goes on will be the challenge but this was a mightily impressive start.