Nottingham Forest will make a bid for Huddersfield Town's former England Under-20 wing-back Harry Toffolo. The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract at the Championship club. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Forest are also in talks with Manchester City over 21-year-old Burkina Faso full-back Issa Kabore. (Guardian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column