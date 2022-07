Manchester City have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired on 30 June and Pep Guardiola has snapped him up to serve as second choice behind Ederson.

He made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last season but could not prevent his team finishing 17th and being relegated.

The deal paves the way for Zach Steffen to join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan.