Line-ups from Tynecastle

It's a first Hibs start for Manchester United loanee Will Fish, who must fill the boots of the suspended Ryan Porteous. Enigmatic striker Harry McKirdy is in from the off for just the second time since heading to Leith, replacing Kyle Magennis.

Robbie Neilson also makes a pair of changes to his Hearts team that prevailed in Perth last time out, as Michael Smith and Barrie McKay come in for Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest.

Follow our live coverage here.