Killie face vital run of games

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie faced a no-win situation as they lined up to face Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

If we win by a good few goals, we are told it's expected; anything less and the team get criticised.

It's an old cliche, but all that matters is getting your name in the hat for the next round, and that's what we managed. I'd like to give a special mention to Dumbarton who were excellent and who knows what would have happened if they had grabbed one of their chances.

We now face a run of vital games starting with a trip to Dingwall, a place where we don't win very often. Saturday would be the ideal time to buck that trend - it's time for McInnes to find a striking partnership that can grab some goals.

It may be stating the obvious but if we can start finding the net more regularly then we might just start climbing that table.