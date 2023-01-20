Arsenal have announced the signing of Leandro Trossard from Premier League rivals Brighton.

The Belgium international represented his country at the World Cup in Qatar and was the Seagulls' top scorer this season with seven goals, including a hat-trick at Anfield in October.

He has been at Amex Stadium since June 2019 and made 121 appearances.

"It is good work from everyone to complete the signing," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level."

Sporting director Edu said: "Leandro is a player who will give us a high level of quality going forward. We have a clear plan and strategy for our direction and I know Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with him."