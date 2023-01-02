'Arsenal need three more players to compete with Man City'

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis believes Arsenal need at least three January signings to be able to stay in this season's title race.

While he believes you don't really know who has a genuine chance of winning the Premier League until March, Pulis expects the Gunners to have a successful league and cup campaogn.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the directors and the owners. He [Arteta] was under a lot of pressure for a lot of time, there were a lot of questions asked of him and he certainly answered them.

"The team he has put together, the way they play they have strength, pace, power and a lot of quality as well.

"I think they need three more players, three top-quality players within the group. Then you can look at them and say they would have the depth to compete with Manchester City.

"At the moment, they are the best team in the league and they deserve to be the best team in the league with the way they are playing. Sir Alex used to say the season doesn’t really get going until March. Let’s see what the league is like then.

"I honestly think they look such a positive group, such a well-balanced and together group, every game they go out and play they will want to win. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they do well in the cups as well."

